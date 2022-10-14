Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) is -67.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 51.36% and -13.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -21.62% at the moment leaves the stock -64.23% off its SMA200. PT registered -87.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.72%.

The stock witnessed a -15.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.35%, and is 81.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.84% over the week and 31.90% over the month.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $6.48M and $24.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.30% and -90.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.80%).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.68M, and float is at 6.73M with Short Float at 0.91%.