PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) is -27.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.10 and a high of $60.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCH stock was last observed hovering at around $42.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.57% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.34% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.83, the stock is 4.28% and -3.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -13.22% off its SMA200. PCH registered -13.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.50%.

The stock witnessed a -2.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.12%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has around 1299 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.80 and Fwd P/E is 25.05. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.10% and -27.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.50% this year

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.81M, and float is at 79.22M with Short Float at 2.66%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CREMERS ERIC J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that CREMERS ERIC J sold 11,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $40.59 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Tyler Michele (VP, GC Corp Sec) sold a total of 297 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $46.18 per share for $13715.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9631.0 shares of the PCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, COVEY MICHAEL J (Director) disposed off 61,448 shares at an average price of $55.27 for $3.4 million. The insider now directly holds 130,923 shares of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -17.46% down over the past 12 months and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) that is -19.29% lower over the same period. Power REIT (PW) is -79.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.