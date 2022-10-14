Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is -44.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.62 and a high of $145.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $64.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.51%.

Currently trading at $66.62, the stock is -8.14% and -16.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.59 million and changing 3.92% at the moment leaves the stock -31.01% off its SMA200. TSM registered -39.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.36%.

The stock witnessed a -16.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.20%, and is -10.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 52045 employees, a market worth around $353.92B and $59.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.30 and Fwd P/E is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is 40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.39% and -54.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.38%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -42.88% down over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is -13.14% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -17.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.