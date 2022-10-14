Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -42.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.65 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $6.23, the stock is 1.11% and -9.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.3 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -26.86% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -48.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.44%.

The stock witnessed a -10.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.88%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 101459 employees, a market worth around $21.62B and $22.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.59. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.27% and -51.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.24%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -57.19% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 50.22% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -6.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.