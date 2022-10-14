TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Volatility At 3.81%, Should You Add A Position?

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is -13.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTMI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 19.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.89, the stock is -6.68% and -14.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -7.90% off its SMA200. TTMI registered -3.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.50%.

The stock witnessed a -16.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.46%, and is -9.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.34. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.08% and -26.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TTM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 426.60% this year

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.27M, and float is at 95.61M with Short Float at 2.27%.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber Daniel J, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Weber Daniel J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $16.36 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84736.0 shares.

TTM Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Hardwick William Kent (SVP Global Sales and EMS) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $16.29 per share for $81470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82889.0 shares of the TTMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, SANCHEZ TONY (VP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 4,832 shares at an average price of $12.13 for $58608.0. The insider now directly holds 21,749 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -45.75% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is -0.15% lower over the same period. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is -3.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.