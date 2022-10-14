U.S. Bancorp (USB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -26.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.59 and a high of $63.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $39.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.26%.

Currently trading at $41.37, the stock is -1.72% and -8.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.85 million and changing 5.78% at the moment leaves the stock -18.65% off its SMA200. USB registered -32.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.26%.

The stock witnessed a -8.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.17%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 68796 employees, a market worth around $62.81B and $14.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.20% and -34.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Analyst Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.49B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.64%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -26.54% down over the past 12 months and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is 9.65% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -7.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.