United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is -46.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.36 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $4.70 for the next 12 months. It is also -24.04% off the consensus price target high of $4.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -24.04% lower than the price target low of $4.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is -1.64% and -9.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.9 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -25.68% off its SMA200. UMC registered -38.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.96%.

The stock witnessed a -8.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.99%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has around 19426 employees, a market worth around $15.51B and $7.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.98 and Fwd P/E is 6.17. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -50.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.25B with Short Float at 2.33%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) that is 49.23% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -49.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.