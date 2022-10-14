Which institution holds the most shares in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is -36.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $9.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $10.17, the stock is -0.61% and -8.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -22.19% off its SMA200. GTES registered -36.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.54%.

The stock witnessed a -10.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.70%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 15050 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $3.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.80 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.96% and -44.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 266.30% this year

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.77M, and float is at 281.43M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Neely Wilson S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Neely Wilson S bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $32505.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37103.0 shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Blackstone Inc (10% Owner) sold a total of 13,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $15.14 per share for $208.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the GTES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 13,750,000 shares at an average price of $15.14 for $208.18 million. The insider now directly holds 268,295 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).