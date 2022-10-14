Which institution holds the most shares in Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) is -56.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $41.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPCO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 36.98% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 7.64% at the moment leaves the stock 0.46% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -2.87% in the last 1 month, and is 32.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.59% over the week and 13.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.29% and -91.91% from its 52-week high.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Analyst Forecasts

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.16M, and float is at 2.56M with Short Float at 4.16%.