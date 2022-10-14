Which institution holds the most shares in Rumble Inc. (RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) is -8.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.72 and a high of $18.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.94, the stock is -20.20% and -13.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -13.09% off its SMA200. RUM registered 2.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.04%.

The stock witnessed a -28.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.19%, and is -18.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 12.80% over the month.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $13.45M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.26% and -46.33% from its 52-week high.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rumble Inc. (RUM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.23M, and float is at 247.80M with Short Float at 0.94%.