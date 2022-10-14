Which institution holds the most shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is 248.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $46.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $44.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $44.68, the stock is 5.91% and 7.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 56.34% off its SMA200. STNG registered 152.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.40%.

The stock witnessed a -0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.55%, and is 8.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $846.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.73. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 305.44% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -356.70% this year

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.59M, and float is at 51.57M with Short Float at 7.54%.