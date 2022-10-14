Which institution holds the most shares in Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is -19.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $12.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.3% lower than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.04, the stock is 21.89% and 5.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.66 million and changing 27.31% at the moment leaves the stock -4.37% off its SMA200. SVC registered -38.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.85%.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.85%, and is 22.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.45% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.40% and -42.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Properties Trust (SVC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.70% this year

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.68M, and float is at 162.88M with Short Float at 3.73%.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donley Brian E., the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $5.94 per share for a total of $17820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38341.0 shares.

Service Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Donley Brian E. (CFO and Treasurer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $6.60 per share for $19800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35341.0 shares of the SVC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Donley Brian E. (CFO and Treasurer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $9.97 for $19940.0. The insider now directly holds 32,341 shares of Service Properties Trust (SVC).