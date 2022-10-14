Which institution holds the most shares in XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -81.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.19 and a high of $56.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $9.13, the stock is -27.63% and -46.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.91 million and changing -4.40% at the moment leaves the stock -66.47% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -77.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.99%.

The stock witnessed a -43.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.09%, and is -13.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $8.40B and $4.10B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.60% and -83.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 854.28M, and float is at 640.38M with Short Float at 4.73%.