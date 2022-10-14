Which Institutions Own Shares In AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is -46.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $16.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.68% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.55% higher than the price target low of $8.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.04, the stock is -14.41% and -27.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.94 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -35.17% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -50.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.89%.

The stock witnessed a -30.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.22%, and is -1.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $4.38B and $-817.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.75. Distance from 52-week low is 9.24% and -51.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 286.60% this year

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 526.20M, and float is at 520.45M with Short Float at 3.44%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kain Gary D, the company’s Director, Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Kain Gary D sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $2.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Kain Gary D (Director, Executive Chair) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $14.10 per share for $5.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the AGNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Kain Gary D (Director and Executive Chair) disposed off 4,080 shares at an average price of $16.25 for $66312.0. The insider now directly holds 867,920 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -50.18% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -23.97% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -33.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.