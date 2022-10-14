Which Institutions Own Shares In AutoNation Inc. (AN)?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is -10.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.56 and a high of $135.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $104.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.91% off the consensus price target high of $238.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.9% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.94, the stock is -0.92% and -9.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -7.47% off its SMA200. AN registered -8.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.46%.

The stock witnessed a -5.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.32%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 22200 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $26.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.51 and Fwd P/E is 4.88. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.68% and -22.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 325.40% this year

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 45.95M with Short Float at 12.69%.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 48,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $104.58 per share for a total of $5.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.19 million shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $102.36 per share for $17.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.24 million shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $100.39 for $30.12 million. The insider now directly holds 6,414,495 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -20.94% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is -0.94% lower over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is -10.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.