Which Institutions Own Shares In B2Gold Corp. (BTG)?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is -22.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $5.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is -4.21% and -7.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.8 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -19.80% off its SMA200. BTG registered -21.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.01%.

The stock witnessed a -10.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.09%, and is -9.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.17 and Fwd P/E is 8.03. Distance from 52-week low is 8.54% and -39.84% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 0.65%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 27 times.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -17.28% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -44.95% lower over the same period.