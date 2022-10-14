Which Institutions Own Shares In Missfresh Limited (MF)?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) is -98.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $26.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.7% off the consensus price target high of $26.66 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.7% higher than the price target low of $26.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -17.55% and -36.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.29 million and changing 18.75% at the moment leaves the stock -93.48% off its SMA200. MF registered -98.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.61%.

The stock witnessed a -34.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.06%, and is -20.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.24% over the week and 18.45% over the month.

Missfresh Limited (MF) has around 1429 employees, a market worth around $16.69M and $839.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.58% and -98.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Missfresh Limited (MF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Missfresh Limited (MF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year

Missfresh Limited (MF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.45M, and float is at 196.84M with Short Float at 1.93%.