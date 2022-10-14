Which Institutions Own Shares In Sono Group N.V. (SEV)?

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) is -81.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $47.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.65% off the consensus price target high of $7.22 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 53.67% higher than the price target low of $3.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is -28.45% and -37.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -57.27% off its SMA200. SEV registered a loss of -60.73% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -35.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.46%, and is -26.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.60% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $154.10M and $0.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.68% and -96.15% from its 52-week high.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.52M, and float is at 46.42M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -17.99% down over the past 12 months and Li Auto Inc. (LI) that is -30.15% lower over the same period. Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is -42.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.