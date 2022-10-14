Who are the Institutional Holders in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) is -83.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANPC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is 29.69% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.64 million and changing 20.67% at the moment leaves the stock -55.42% off its SMA200. ANPC registered -93.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.48%.

The stock witnessed a 16.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.44%, and is 26.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.19% over the week and 22.83% over the month.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $4.97M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.85% and -93.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.20%).

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.22M, and float is at 19.74M with Short Float at 1.77%.