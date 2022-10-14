Who are the Institutional Holders in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -21.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.97 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $14.67, the stock is -3.61% and -5.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.76 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -23.91% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -22.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.00%.

The stock witnessed a -5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.71%, and is -9.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $27.04B and $11.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.05 and Fwd P/E is 14.91. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.01% and -43.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 2.41%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -26.71% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 6.93% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is -4.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.