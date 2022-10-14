Who are the Institutional Holders in FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) is -85.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOXO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -28.25% and -78.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -84.16% off its SMA200. FOXO registered -85.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.44%.

The stock witnessed a -81.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.56%, and is 9.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.95% over the week and 35.91% over the month.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $50.58M and $0.14M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.28. Distance from 52-week low is 65.49% and -86.82% from its 52-week high.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 360.40% this year

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.05M, and float is at 26.18M with Short Float at 0.29%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.