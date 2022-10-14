Who are the Institutional Holders in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is -65.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.41% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -7.14% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.56 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -23.42% off its SMA200. DNA registered -72.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.85%.

The stock witnessed a -7.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is -12.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.59% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $539.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.89% and -82.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.60%).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.10% this year

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 830.38M with Short Float at 20.63%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canton Barry, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Canton Barry sold 200,435 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $2.87 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25.8 million shares.

