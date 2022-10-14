Who are the Institutional Holders in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is 6.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.58 and a high of $96.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXRH stock was last observed hovering at around $94.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.19% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -14.34% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.90, the stock is 6.75% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 12.69% off its SMA200. TXRH registered 6.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.04%.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.30%, and is 6.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has around 73300 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $3.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.94 and Fwd P/E is 20.54. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.38% and -1.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 682.50% this year

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.65M, and float is at 66.44M with Short Float at 7.64%.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colson Christopher C., the company’s GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Colson Christopher C. sold 1,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $94.36 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Morgan Gerald L. (CEO, PRESIDENT) sold a total of 335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $95.00 per share for $31825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81212.0 shares of the TXRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Morgan Gerald L. (CEO, PRESIDENT) disposed off 4,665 shares at an average price of $95.08 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 81,547 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH).

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -11.10% down over the past 12 months and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is -4.02% lower over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -44.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.