Who is the Top Investor In A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ)?

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) is -80.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.44% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -3.02% and -28.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 14.29% at the moment leaves the stock -55.36% off its SMA200. AZ registered -67.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.06%.

The stock witnessed a -36.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.77%, and is 29.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.27% over the week and 14.44% over the month.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $70.55M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.57% and -81.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.80%).

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -385.90% this year

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.26M, and float is at 18.20M with Short Float at 0.68%.