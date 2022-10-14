Who is the Top Investor In Agora Inc. (API)?

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) is -81.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $29.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The API stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.80 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 39.18% higher than the price target low of $4.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -22.12% and -29.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -61.43% off its SMA200. API registered -89.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.92%.

The stock witnessed a -30.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.04%, and is -19.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Agora Inc. (API) has around 1311 employees, a market worth around $366.89M and $165.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.24% and -89.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Agora Inc. (API) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agora Inc. (API) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year

Agora Inc. (API) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.65M, and float is at 95.84M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Agora Inc. (API): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Twilio Inc. (TWLO) that is -80.80% lower over the past 12 months.