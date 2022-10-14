Who is the Top Investor In Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)?

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) is -19.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.14 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALHC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.96% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 33.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.29, the stock is -8.76% and -21.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -1.74% off its SMA200. ALHC registered -39.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.25%.

The stock witnessed a -28.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.72%, and is -6.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has around 847 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $1.30B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.88% and -51.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.00%).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -827.70% this year

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.26M, and float is at 172.79M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Dinesh M., the company’s Chief Med & Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Kumar Dinesh M. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $12.03 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 6,955,994 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $14.61 per share for $101.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60.99 million shares of the ALHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L (Director) disposed off 6,955,994 shares at an average price of $14.61 for $101.63 million. The insider now directly holds 60,993,323 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 26.29% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is 21.50% higher over the same period. Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is 29.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.