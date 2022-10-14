Who is the Top Investor In Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is -80.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILPT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -18.24% and -33.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -69.15% off its SMA200. ILPT registered -82.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.35%.

The stock witnessed a -28.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.93%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.12% and -83.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.22M, and float is at 64.39M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PHELAN KEVIN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PHELAN KEVIN C bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $22.30 per share for a total of $11150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11003.0 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that PHELAN KEVIN C (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $21.99 per share for $10993.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10503.0 shares of the ILPT stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is trading -28.14% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -23.44% lower over the same period. Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is -22.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.