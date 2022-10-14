Who is the Top Investor In Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is 14.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $324.23 and a high of $479.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $397.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.54%.

Currently trading at $405.96, the stock is -0.18% and -3.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -3.03% off its SMA200. LMT registered 12.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.48%.

The stock witnessed a -2.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.90%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has around 114000 employees, a market worth around $106.48B and $64.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.48 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.21% and -15.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.30%).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.80M, and float is at 264.95M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ulmer Gregory M, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ulmer Gregory M sold 6,929 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $423.87 per share for a total of $2.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Donovan John (Director) bought a total of 632 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $396.16 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1200.0 shares of the LMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Donovan John (Director) acquired 568 shares at an average price of $440.55 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 568 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -5.36% down over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -40.30% lower over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 29.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.