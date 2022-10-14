Who is the Top Investor In Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) is -44.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $2.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.87% off the consensus price target high of $2.30 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 22.07% higher than the price target low of $1.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -4.24% and -0.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -29.13% off its SMA200. TGB registered -47.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.33%.

The stock witnessed a -5.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.84%, and is -4.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $341.72M and $317.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.30. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.97% and -53.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.35M, and float is at 276.71M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading -42.43% down over the past 12 months and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is -22.16% lower over the same period.