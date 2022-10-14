Who is the Top Investor In Uxin Limited (UXIN)?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is -74.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $2.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -34.58% and -36.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -8.44% at the moment leaves the stock -49.37% off its SMA200. UXIN registered -84.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.95%.

The stock witnessed a -40.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.60%, and is -40.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.31% over the week and 11.52% over the month.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has around 814 employees, a market worth around $196.10M and $279.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.01% and -84.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (142.20%).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Uxin Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.20% this year

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 396.61M, and float is at 157.45M with Short Float at 3.45%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -20.94% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -49.32% lower over the same period. AutoNation Inc. (AN) is -8.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.