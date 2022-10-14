Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Volatility At 5.25%, Should You Add A Position?

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) is -33.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.06 and a high of $24.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XRX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $14.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.02, the stock is 2.79% and -7.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -17.57% off its SMA200. XRX registered -25.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.14%.

The stock witnessed a -6.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.37%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has around 22700 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $6.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.05% and -37.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -404.10% this year

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.17M, and float is at 145.43M with Short Float at 6.04%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shanker Naresh, the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Shanker Naresh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $17.16 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11094.0 shares.

Xerox Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) bought a total of 783,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $17.17 per share for $13.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34.25 million shares of the XRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) acquired 1,346,523 shares at an average price of $16.96 for $22.84 million. The insider now directly holds 33,461,414 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX).

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -9.42% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -1.74% lower over the same period.