Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -19.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $6.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is -5.26% and -10.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.87% off its SMA200. AEG registered -22.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.18%.

The stock witnessed a -14.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.63%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $8.23B and $-7836.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.31 and Fwd P/E is 6.28. Distance from 52-week low is 5.99% and -36.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 1.78B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -34.55% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is -51.49% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -0.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.