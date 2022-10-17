Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is -6.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $9.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $9.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.01% off the consensus price target high of $12.45 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.84% higher than the price target low of $7.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is -2.00% and -3.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock -4.71% off its SMA200. AGI registered -11.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.96%.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1840 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.45 and Fwd P/E is 15.90. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.70% and -21.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.50% this year.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 391.76M, and float is at 391.02M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 15.80% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -26.29% lower over the same period. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is -0.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.