Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 85.47% Upside

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.47% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 45.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -40.42% and -49.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -11.38% at the moment leaves the stock -6.54% off its SMA200. TCRT registered -37.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.65%.

The stock witnessed a -48.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.15%, and is -25.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 16.05% over the month.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $265.89M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.94% and -72.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.00M, and float is at 194.54M with Short Float at 14.94%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) that is -94.41% lower over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 22.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.