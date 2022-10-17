Alfi Inc. (ALF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) is -88.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $6.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -73.54% and -77.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -69.90% at the moment leaves the stock -82.40% off its SMA200. ALF registered -96.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.89%.

The stock witnessed a -78.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.90%, and is -71.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 83.48% over the week and 24.67% over the month.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $13.52M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -67.02% and -96.33% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -440.20% this year.

The shares outstanding are 16.09M, and float is at 8.47M with Short Float at 2.44%.