Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) is -29.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.93 and a high of $16.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.5% higher than the price target low of $11.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is -11.79% and -21.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -26.88% off its SMA200. AQN registered -32.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.44%.

The stock witnessed a -23.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.01%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $9.68B and $3.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.72. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.12% and -36.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.74M, and float is at 669.20M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PG&E Corporation (PCG) that is 28.41% higher over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is -24.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.