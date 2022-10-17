AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) is -66.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is -20.75% and -42.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -55.69% off its SMA200. AMTD registered -75.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.15%.

The stock witnessed a -44.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.26%, and is -10.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.86% over the week and 11.25% over the month.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $407.80M and $117.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.63. Distance from 52-week low is 3.96% and -91.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.50M, and float is at 20.76M with Short Float at 0.82%.