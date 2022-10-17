Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) is -40.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APDN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 60.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is 42.69% and -14.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing -15.60% at the moment leaves the stock 6.44% off its SMA200. APDN registered -58.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.32%.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 190.95%, and is 91.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.91% over the week and 22.42% over the month.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $36.30M and $17.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.23% and -67.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.60%).

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.88M, and float is at 12.71M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.