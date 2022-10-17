Are we looking at the next big move in Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)?

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMRA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is -4.05% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing -6.57% at the moment leaves the stock 0.77% off its SMA200. BMRA registered -34.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.23%.

The stock witnessed a -2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.53%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.44% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $52.98M and $19.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.53% and -40.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.90%).

Biomerica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.70% this year.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.10M, and float is at 12.19M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -66.27% down over the past 12 months and Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) that is -22.95% lower over the same period. Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is -65.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.