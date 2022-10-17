Are we looking at the next big move in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is -37.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.93 and a high of $62.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.08% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.86% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.90, the stock is -11.51% and -20.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -25.24% off its SMA200. BAM registered -34.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.62%.

The stock witnessed a -22.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.72%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has around 180000 employees, a market worth around $64.21B and $86.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.54 and Fwd P/E is 10.48. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.63% and -39.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2333.30% this year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.41B with Short Float at 0.70%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $9.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.62 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,963,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $18.85 per share for $74.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12263.0 shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,512 shares at an average price of $18.59 for $46698.0. The insider now directly holds 81,623 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) that is trading 61.94% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) that is -29.30% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -38.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.