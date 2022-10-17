Are we looking at the next big move in GameStop Corp. (GME)?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is -33.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.40 and a high of $63.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $25.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.27% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -310.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.63, the stock is -5.66% and -19.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock -21.06% off its SMA200. GME registered -46.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.66%.

The stock witnessed a -13.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.82%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $7.78B and $6.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.99% and -61.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

GameStop Corp. (GME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GameStop Corp. (GME) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/13/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.20M, and float is at 256.96M with Short Float at 19.88%.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Attal Alain,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Attal Alain bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $129.91 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

GameStop Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Cohen Ryan (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $101.76 per share for $10.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.1 million shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Saadeh-Jajeh Diana (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 743 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $92875.0. The insider now directly holds 18,825 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -3.74% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -22.72% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -43.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.