Are we looking at the next big move in Volta Inc. (VLTA)?

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is -86.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is -35.02% and -50.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -66.99% off its SMA200. VLTA registered -86.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.66%.

The stock witnessed a -61.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.31%, and is -7.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 9.52% over the month.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $172.40M and $44.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -1.01% and -92.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Volta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.90% this year.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.05M, and float is at 113.56M with Short Float at 14.34%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.