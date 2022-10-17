Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -32.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.28 and a high of $182.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $107.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.86% off its average median price target of $1342.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.87% off the consensus price target high of $1955.61 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are 89.54% higher than the price target low of $959.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.29, the stock is -15.58% and -22.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -6.40% at the moment leaves the stock -27.77% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -38.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.59%.

The stock witnessed a -21.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.91%, and is -16.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 45500 employees, a market worth around $37.03B and $17.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.51. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.01% and -45.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Buy”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.55M, and float is at 271.88M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 14.41% up over the past 12 months and Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is -36.85% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -31.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.