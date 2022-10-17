Blackstone Inc. (BX) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 37.22% Upside

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -34.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.54 and a high of $149.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $86.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.19% off its average median price target of $115.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.22% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 7.56% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.12, the stock is -3.65% and -11.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -22.23% off its SMA200. BX registered -31.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.54%.

The stock witnessed a -11.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.69%, and is -2.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $104.69B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.85. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.75% and -43.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.38M, and float is at 696.15M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 122,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $32.77 per share for a total of $4.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $32.54 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 31,500 shares at an average price of $32.57 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 826,556 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).