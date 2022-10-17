Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Is Down -65.71% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) is -65.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.43 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $9.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -5.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is -14.13% and -24.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -52.39% off its SMA200. CUK registered -70.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.84%.

The stock witnessed a -34.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.79%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $8.79B and $9.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.51. Profit margin for the company is -74.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.76% and -72.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 144.25M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that PARKER SIR JOHN (Director) sold a total of 7,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $17.81 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Thamm Michael Olaf (Group CEO – Costa Crociere) disposed off 3,841 shares at an average price of $20.62 for $79195.0. The insider now directly holds 205,465 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -7.53% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -69.95% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -51.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.