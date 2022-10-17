Check out this: Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -15.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.40 and a high of $100.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $80.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.57% off its average median price target of $99.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.89% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 0.99% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.22, the stock is 1.86% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -11.29% off its SMA200. EMR registered -17.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.77%.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.44%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 86700 employees, a market worth around $47.77B and $19.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.79 and Fwd P/E is 14.30. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.03% and -22.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.80M, and float is at 587.01M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bulanda Mark J,the company’sExec Pres Auto Sols. SEC filings show that Bulanda Mark J sold 4,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $97.35 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -20.33% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -34.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.