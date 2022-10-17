Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is -20.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $9.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $4.87, the stock is -12.84% and -25.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -5.80% at the moment leaves the stock -21.78% off its SMA200. CLNE registered -46.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.55%.

The stock witnessed a -21.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.56%, and is -8.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.50% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $358.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.14% and -49.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -789.10% this year.

The shares outstanding are 222.43M, and float is at 175.73M with Short Float at 7.31%.

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Littlefair Andrew J,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Littlefair Andrew J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.55 million shares.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) that is trading 65.30% up over the past 12 months and MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) that is -10.86% lower over the same period. Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is -0.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.