CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CNX Stock Is Going Next

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is 26.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $24.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.38% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.34, the stock is 5.30% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -3.23% off its SMA200. CNX registered 30.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.66%.

The stock witnessed a 0.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.52%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $3.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.73. Profit margin for the company is -34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.38% and -28.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.02M, and float is at 183.80M with Short Float at 16.67%.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading 49.56% up over the past 12 months and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) that is 94.78% higher over the same period.