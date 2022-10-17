Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) – The 25.34% Upside Potential Remains

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is -35.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $7.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $4.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.68% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.81% lower than the price target low of $3.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.27, the stock is -1.80% and 4.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing -7.63% at the moment leaves the stock -15.80% off its SMA200. CDE registered -49.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.95%.

The stock witnessed a 15.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.14%, and is -6.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2105 employees, a market worth around $994.31M and $808.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.32. Profit margin for the company is -16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.74% and -57.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.60% this year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.04M, and float is at 276.53M with Short Float at 6.66%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E,the company’sChairman (non-executive). SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $4507.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Routledge Michael (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 11,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $4.26 per share for $50086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Whelan Thomas S (SVP & CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.25 for $42490.0. The insider now directly holds 406,683 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 15.80% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -26.29% lower over the same period. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -26.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.