DLR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Now

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is -48.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.76 and a high of $178.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $92.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.19% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.18% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.84, the stock is -9.04% and -21.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -32.08% off its SMA200. DLR registered -39.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.36%.

The stock witnessed a -18.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.29%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 3030 employees, a market worth around $26.47B and $4.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.93 and Fwd P/E is 58.19. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -49.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 491.90% this year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.41M, and float is at 287.04M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stein A William,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Stein A William bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $113.22 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Corey Dyer (EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold a total of 6,253 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $132.40 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11689.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Corey Dyer (EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) disposed off 2,504 shares at an average price of $137.27 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 11,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -26.67% down over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -34.51% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -37.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.